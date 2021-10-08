How to complete the Crocodile Tears treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

On the far side of Aguas Lindas is a treasure hunt featuring a lot of crocodiles. You may have come across a theme park-looking area. This location houses a chest with the Surf & Turf weapon. Here is how you complete it.

Crocodile Tears

For starters, head to the western side of the Aguas Lindas region of Madrugada. It’s a pretty far trek if you aren’t already in the area. Check the map below for a reference to its location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the area, you will head down a long pathway that leads to a crocodile enclosure. It is complete with mascot heads and a giant mascot statue. On the counter of the building next to the statue, you will find the box with the note to start the hunt.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing the note, take the ramp to the left to head up to the crocodile enclosure. When you look down in the water, there will be a total of three smaller crocodiles. You might want to take them out before jumping down. After killing them, jump down into the enclosure and to the left, you will see Luis’ body. His arm has been torn off.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the trail of blood from his body to the building beside it to find another larger crocodile. It’s time to put this maneater down. After killing this crocodile, you will get Luis’ key. Climb back up to the platform you jumped down from and go to the other end of it to where the grappling point is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The grappling point is on the top of the tower. Swing over to Luis’ house and unlock the door to find the cache waiting inside.