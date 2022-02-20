How to complete the Dalian Orchard’s Secret quest in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a game with no shortage of side quests to throw your way. This rarely becomes overwhelming though, since completing them almost always only requires taking a brief detour off the main path. They’re also usually accompanied by clear map markers that make them nearly impossible to miss. One quest in the Flowering Orchard, called Dalian Orchard’s Secret, breaks this tendency — at least a little bit.

As you work your way through the Flowering Orchard, you’ll eventually come across an item called Connie’s Orchard Storage Key, which when inspected will unlock the Dalian Orchard’s Secret quest. The objective of the quest is straightforward: talk to Moonshiner Marco. Finding his hidden location without any identifying markers, though, might throw you off a little. This is especially true considering the previous 20 hours or so of Lost Ark have set you up to expect a lot more direction.

To find Moonshiner Marco’s secret hiding place, simply head northwest of Sien Inn and look for the building with the glowing yellow marker in front of it. The location is circled in red on the above map of the Flowering Orchard. Once you arrive, step inside and talk to Marco to complete the quest and secure your reward.

