The two-day December 2022 Community Day Pokémon event has begun in Pokémon Go, giving you the opportunity to catch some of your favorite Pokémon. The ones spawning during this event were featured in previous 2021 and 2022 Community Day events. If you evolve them to their final forms, they will have their featured Community Day moves, making them significantly stronger and far more valuable. A good number of them appear, so you might lose track of the Pokémon you can catch. Here’s what you need to know about all December 2022 Community Day Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon spawns for December 2022 Community Day event in Pokémon Go

Some of these Pokémon will appear only for a day. The December 2022 Community Day is a two-day event, and some of the days might have specific Pokémon appearing, whereas they will then swap out for another set from previous events. Only a handful are going to appear throughout the weekend, namely Bulbasaur, Dratini, and Mudkip.

These are all the Pokémon you should expect to encounter in the wild during the December 2022 Community Day event on December 17 and 18 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

Aloan Sandshrew (December 17)

Alolan Geodude (December 17)

Bulbasaur

Deino (December 18)

Dratini

Galarian Zigzagoon (December 18)

Hoppip (December 17)

Litwick (December 18)

Mudkip

Roggenrola (December 18)

Sandshrew (December 17)

Spheal (December 17)

Starly (December 18)

Stufful (December 17)

Teddiursa (December 18)

While the event is happening, you can take advantage of the numerous benefits given to every player. For example, everyone will receive twice as much Candy, Stardust, and Experience Points from catching Pokémon, and the incense and lure item will work for three hours, giving your odds of catching any of these Pokémon in the wild. If you’re using incense, make sure to walk around to get the most out of it, and you have the option to purchase the December 2022 Community Day Special Research ticket, but there is a Timed Research available to every player.