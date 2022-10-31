The Día de Muertos 2022 event has arrived to Pokémon Go. This will be a minor mobile game event and will only be around for a few days. While the event is happening, a Collection Challenge awaits players looking forward to playing the game for the next few days. There are a handful of Pokémon you will need to find to complete this challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Día de Muertos 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon to complete the Día de Muertos 2022 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Día de Muertos 2022 event will happen from November 1 to 2. This gives you roughly 48 hours to complete the Collection Challenge, so you will need to act fast to catch the Pokémon featured in this collection and ensure you finish it before the end of the event. By completing the collection, you will receive an Alolan Marowak encounter and a handful of items. Thankfully, many of the Pokémon in the collection are relatively easy to find this time of year.

These are all the Pokémon you need to find to complete the Dia de Muertos 2022 Collection Challenge.

Catch a Chinchou

Catch a Cubone

Catch a Litwick

Catch a Roselia

Catch a Sunkern

Catch a Swirlix

The rewards you receive for finding all these Pokémon before the event ends will be incense, a Poffin, and an Alolan Marowak encounter. We recommend holding on to the Poffin for any future Buddy-related tasks you might need to complete in the game or if there’s a Buddy you want to walk around with and earn candy for them. These are equally good reasons to hang on to this item rather than use it immediately.

All of these Pokémon will be appearing throughout the event. You should be able to find them in the wild, with Litwick and Swirlix likely being the toughest ones to track down.