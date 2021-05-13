How to complete the Dream of Druids Treasure Hoard map in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There are Treasure Hoard maps for you to uncover in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC. You can find the Dream of Druids map in Ireland, specifically in the forest between Lough Tuam and Lough Rea in Connacht. Once you have the map, you’ll have to solve the mystery to uncover the riches that await you.

The Dream of Druids Treasure Hoard riddle

The Treasure Hoard map for Dream of Druids comes with a read that reads: “The stones stand, In silent circle, Water washer, Spirit inspired, The northernmost lough, In all Connacht, Center yourself there.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only lough you can find in the north of Connacht is Lough Gara. There are several islands in the body of water, and because the note tells you to center yourself, you’ll have to go right to the middle of the location. You can ride your mount directly over to that location and dive in the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the small little pond in the middle of the center island, jump into it, and interact with a loot icon in the water. You’ll pull up a cosmetic appearance item, the Norse-Gael scheme for Eivor’s torso, and have completed the Treasure Hoard map. It also comes with a sizeable amount of experience points.