How to complete The Final Beldon in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you’re on your way to collecting all five of the playable characters you can unlock in Cloud City, the first one you might come across is this ugnaught. Referred to in their description as, “diligent and ardent workers,” ugnaughts make up a large portion of the floating city’s population. Before you can play as one, though, you’ll need to complete a side quest called The Final Beldon.

Like most side quests in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, this one is easiest to tackle after you’ve unlocked Free Play in the area by progressing through Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. You’ll also need to have at least one Protocol Droid unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start The Final Beldon, speak with the Ugnaught in Cloud City at the location shown below. You’ll need to have this conversation as a Protocol Droid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon talking to them, the Ugnaught will inform you of Cloud City’s beldon problem and ask if you’ll hunt five of the pesky flying creatures, before the area is overwhelmed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you know what you’re looking for, these gigantic orange pests are fairly easy to spot. You’ll also want to make sure to use a character with a blaster of some sort, since it’s easier by far to take them down in ranged combat. You can find all the beldons at the locations marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve hunted down all five beldons, all you need to do is report back to the ugnaught at the same location you spoke to them before.

