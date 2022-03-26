How to complete the Find the Guardian quest in Lost Ark

The Arkesian continent of Vern is impressively militarized against the threat of monsters, owing in no small part to their successful and broad-reaching adventurer’s guild. Capable of organizing and mobilizing the best combat talent that Lost Ark has to offer — which is to say, its players — the looming threats of Chaos Dungeons and Guardians meet their end as adventurers flock to Vern Castle in search of work.

But of course, every new adventurer to join the guild’s ranks must start their boss monster-slaying somewhere. Rookies are given the quest Find the Guardian, where they are tasked with slaying the weakest of Lost Ark’s Guardian bosses, Ur’nil, in order to get their feet wet in late-game content.

Requirements and guild standards

Image via Amazon Games

Even if Ur’nil is the weakest of all Guardians, he’s still no pushover. The guild knows this well enough to prevent the unprepared from throwing themselves into certain doom.

To even join an Ur’nil raiding party, players must reach level 50 on their chosen character. As players are bound to reach Vern relatively late in the process of progressing the main storyline and upgrading their equipment, their experience is almost certain to have amounted to 50 levels by the time they reach the guild.

However, these Guardian raiders must also be properly equipped for the task as well. To attempt Ur’nil and every other Guardian categorized in difficulty tier 1, their item level must equate or exceed 302. As even the best equipped adventurers will arrive in Vern carrying what only amounts to around item level 250 in gear, this hurdle tends to be much harder for first-timers to overcome.

While Guardian Raids become available to the player in Vern, they must first progress past Vern to Shushire and beyond, in search of better gear.

Participating in Guardian Raids

Screenshot by Gamepur

After receiving the Find the Guardian quest and subsequently unlocking Guardian Raids, Guardian Raid bulletin boards will activate in all of Arkesia’s major cities. They will appear as red banners on the player’s minimap, and can be interacted with to organize raiding parties that involve players from all across Arkesia.

While Guardian Raids can be completed solo by a well-equipped and experienced adventurer who simply clicks “Enter” from the bulletin board, players are encouraged to cooperate for these difficult challenges in raiding parties of up to four players. The board can easily be used to create parties by clicking “Matchmaking,” or to queue solo players into available matchmaking teams by clicking “Find Party.”

