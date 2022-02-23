Fynch has another job for you in Destiny 2 and has an idea of how to better work with you against the Hive threat on the Throne World. You’ll have the chance to work with Fynch once again through The Gift of Appreciation quest. In this guide, we cover how to complete The Gift of Appreciation in Destiny 2 and all of the steps you need to do.

How to complete The Gift of Appreciation

Step 1

When you receive the quest, you first need to make your way north of Fynch’s location into the Miasma region. For those who have already completed the quest Trust Goes Both Ways, you’re likely familiar with this region. You’ll need to defeat 10 Scorn within this region to receive 10 Umbral Helmets.

Step 2

