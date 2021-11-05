How to complete the Harvest objective in Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Harvest is one of the three objectives you will come across as you play Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies. When you enter a teleporter to this objective, you will be placed on a small map where you will need to survive and complete the task to get out. Here is what you need to know about the Harvest objective.

When you enter a Harvest area, you will find an obelisk called the Sin Eater. What you need to do is kill zombies until they drop runes that you pick up and deposit into the Sin Eater. When you see a rune on the ground, just walk over it to pick it up. You will see how many you are holding on the left-hand side of the screen. Above that, you can tell how many have been deposited and what phase you are in.

Once you have filled up a Sin Eater with runes once, it will teleport to another location. Since these are all small areas, you should not have a problem finding it. Just repeat what you did before until you get through all the phases.

An important thing to keep in mind is that there is no time limit on Harvest as of this writing. With that being said, if things are going easy for you, you can continuously kill zombies and not deposit runes to rack up a lot of points. However, the only way to continue is to deposit them, so put them in to go back to the Town Square and get some upgrades.