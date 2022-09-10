There are many optional quests in Tower of Fantasy, but some are more important than others because you need to complete them to get a 100% completion rate. One such quest is Hidden Memory. In this quest, you will need to solve the mystery of the notes left behind by Luhn. Finding this quest is hard, and completing it is even more challenging. Here is where you can find and how to complete the Hidden Memory quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Where to find the Hidden Memory quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this quest near the main Miners’ Camp, at the Transport Hub. Once you are near the quest area, it will appear on your map, and you can easily track it from there and find Gus to start the quest.

Hidden Memory quest walkthrough

When you start this quest, your first objective will be to investigate the time capsule beside Gus. You will get a mysterious notebook from the time capsule and then talk to Gus. He will tell you to go and ask Kim about the Notebook. After talking to Kim, you will need to head to the objective area and defeat some hyenas. Afterward, talk to Kim again and take the Notebook back from him.

Now go to Cetus Island and talk to Hana and Claire. After talking, Hana will ask you to bring the transmission bearings from the ravagers. To get those, you will need to fight a few strong ravagers, and after defeating them, return to Hana with the transmission bearing. Then she will tell you to go inside Claire’s lab and talk to Claire.

After talking, you need to go to Banges to talk with Kolador, who will give you the objective to activate a few guards there. Once you are done, talk to Kolador, and head to Hykros. You can do that from any of the Omnium towers, and after reaching there, talk to Dr. Henry. Lastly, head back to Cetus Island and talk to Claire to complete the quest.