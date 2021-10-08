How to complete the High Supply treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

While traveling the Lozania region of Yara, you may have come across some of the treasure hunts. There are a lot of them to complete across the map. One of the few in Lozania is the High Supply treasure hunt located to the north. Here is how you complete it.

High Supply

The High Supply treasure hunt can be found in the northern section of the Lozania region. It is tucked into some cliffs by a farm. It’s not easy to spot at first. Use the map below as a reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The orange box is at the base of the cliff to the south of the farm. Don’t miss your opportunity to snag some materials in the buildings before making your way to the start of the treasure hunt. After grabbing the note from the orange box, take your first steps by climbing the cliff in front of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The path is pretty straightforward. Climb the cliffs and follow the path. There are quite a few jumps and a lot of climbing. You will eventually run into a cliff face with two grappling points on it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After climbing the cliff face, continue to follow the path. You will cross a bridge made from wood planks. Be careful not to fall because it will hurt. After a little while, you will come across a cave. Run inside and use the grappling hook when you reach the dead end. When you reach the top of the cave wall, you will see a long tunnel. Don’t run for it. You cannot make the jump. Use the climbing ledges on the walls to get across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other side of the tunnel, you will see a more open area with two grappling points. It’s time to swing. Swing from point to point to reach the landing area on the other side. You will now have to do the same thing again to reach some more climbing ledges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After climbing up the ledges, you will finally be on your way to leaving the cave. Run forward and use your machete on the vines covering the cave mouth to get out. Head to the left to find some vines to climb. Above them will be another grappling point. At the top of the grappling area, you will find a large gap with a plume of orange smoke on the other side of a gap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before crossing the gap, use one of your guns to shoot the barrier that is holding back the rocks. This will cause the rocks to fall and reveal more climbing ledges. Use those ledges to reach the supply drop on the mountainside.