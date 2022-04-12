How to complete the Hydrological Investigation In The Chasm quest in Genshin Impact

As Genshin Impact’s storyline progresses and we inch closer to Sumeru’s release, more quests are being released tied to the new region. One of these quests is Hydrological Investigation In The Chasm, introduced in patch 2.6. The quest is pretty straightforward, and players will get 30 Primogems upon completion.

The quest can only be attempted once the third part of The Chasm Delvers questline is finished. Furthermore, since the quest requires you to go fishing, you need to unlock the fishing mechanics beforehand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start the quest, head to the marked location in the Underground Waterway. The main objective is to keep fishing until you land the Strange Object. This could take a few attempts, so be patient while fishing as it can go on for a while. Furthermore, there are enemies near the fishing spot, which you need to clear before fishing.

Once you have successfully reeled in Strange Object, go to the Underground Mine base camp and interact with NPC Khedive. For players unaware of Khedive’s location, it will automatically get updated on the map after you obtain the Strange Object. During your interaction with Khedive, a dialogue scene will prompt where you have to ultimately select the “About the strange object…” option. After the interaction, he will ask you to place the Strange Object by the water. The exact location for placing the Stange Object will automatically get updated on the map, so it shouldn’t be an issue. Once you have placed the item, use any Hydro character to attack the same spot, which will summon a Hydro Geovishap. Defeat the Hydro Geovishap and talk to Khedive, after which the quest will conclude.