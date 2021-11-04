how-to-complete-the-ice-cold-cowboy-assassination-in-hitman-3

Ice Cold Cowboy is a new assassination method for Hokkaido in Hitman 3. It’s been added with Season of Wrath and requires you to complete part of the location’s main assassination in a precise way. In this guide, we’ll outline how to complete the assassination so you can get on and explore Hokkaido.

How to complete the Ice Cold Cowboy assassination

Screenshot by Gamepur

This assassination requires you to kill one of the mission’s targets, Yuki Yamazaki, while disguised as a specific NPC from the spa facility, Amos Dexter. You’ll also then need to go on to complete the main mission, Situs Inversus, and exit on the snow scooter.

The disguise you need for this assassination is the cowboy character, who is in the room next to Agent 47. If you go out onto the balcony from the room starting location, you’ll see him take a phone call. He’s very distinct, wearing a purple robe and a stetson hat. Follow him around the facility and look for an opportunity to subdue him and take his disguise. You can also sneak into his room from Agent 47’s to give him a surprise.

As for killing Yuki Yamazaki, there are several ways to do this. The easiest may be to cook her alive in the sauna, but we’ll leave the assassination method to you. Once you’ve done this, you’ll need to kill the second target, so make sure you don’t compromise yourself.

Finally, you need to exit via the snow scooter. This is located to the far side of the facility. Work your way through the lab and go down the stairs into the maintenance area. The snow scooter is just outside of the garage. See below for a map reference for the snow scooter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed this assassination, you’ll unlock the Polar Survival Suit to use anywhere else in the game.