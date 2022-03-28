How to complete the In My Image side quest in Tiny Tina’s Worderlands

While exploring the Overworld in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll encounter many NPCs that are in dire need of your help. Often, you’ll need to complete their side quests before you can progress with the main story. This guide explains how to complete In My Image, one of the early side quests in the game.

Where do you start In My Image?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can pick In My Image up soon after leaving Brighthoof searching for a bard. The NPC that gives you this quest is standing near the pink house beyond Brighthoof on the Overworld map. They want you to carve their likeness into three stones. You can do this by hitting the melee button near those stones, but you’ll need to explore to find them all.

Where are the stones you need to carve?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first stone is next to the quest giving NPC, so you don’t need to look hard for it. The second is on the higher path to your right as you make your way along the nearby path. You’ll encounter an engineer further along it and need to complete his quest, Working Blueprint, before you can cross it and get to his higher path to carve the stone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final stone you must carve is along the path from the dungeon you must clear as part of the quest for the engineer. There’s another NPC along this path which is standing by a cauldron. If you ignore him and keep walking, you’ll find the final stone. Once you’ve carved them all, head back to the quest giver to claim a tidy little reward.