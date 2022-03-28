How to sell items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

During your time with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll pick up a lot of loot. This includes spells, weapons, armor, rings, and much more. However, your inventory space is only so big, meaning you’ll quickly need to drop rubbish items in favor of better ones and spend a lot of time managing everything you’ve picked up. This guide explains how to sell items, so you don’t need to keep on top of this constantly.

Where do you sell useless items?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to sell items in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is at vending machines. These appear at a few locations in the game, usually at the start of large main areas or in central hubs such as Brighthoof. Interacting with them brings up a menu, and you can then switch to the sell screen to sell all of your unwanted gear.

We’ve found it easier to mark all of the items you want to sell as junk in your inventory before interacting with the vending machines. This allows you to organize your gear while comparing it to what you have equipped. Then, when you interact with the vending machine, you can sell all junk and walk away with a lot of cash.