How to complete the Isle of Skye Treasure Hoard map in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Isle of Skye Treasure Hoard map is something you can pick up as you work your way through the A Fated Encounter story arc in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You get it while completing the Counting Sheep quest, so you don’t need to go out of your way to find it. This guide explains where to find the loot this Treasure Hoard map leads you to, so you don’t get lost for hours searching for it.

Match the map with the lake

Screenshot by Gamepur

As with all Treasure Hoard maps, you need to match the location shown on the map with a location in the game. We found this quite tricky because a few lakes on the Isle of Skye look like the one on the map. However, the one you want to head to is on the bottom-left of the Isle of Skye map. Fast travel to Dunvegan Village and head southwest from there. See below for a map reference for this lake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The loot you’re looking for is on the island in the middle of the lake. Swim out to it and search on the shore. You’ll pick up the Eagle Bearer tattoo and the Medusa Sail for your longboat.