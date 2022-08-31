How to complete the Legacy of the Llama Locator Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 has many unique and highly entertaining side achievements. From having to perform spy-like maneuvers to get through an obstacle course to carrying rabbits around, there’s no shortage of things for players to do. The Dry Top 2 Legendary Llama achievement is no different. Players must hunt down the illusive llamas scattered around the Dry Top map to complete the achievement set for the Legendary Trinket, Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. This guide will show you where they’re located and how to get there.

Where to start the Legendary Llama Locator Achievement in Guild Wars 2

The Legendary Llamas are only on the Dry Top map, which is located on the west side of Kryta. Dry Top is a map that was released before the creation of the Mounts or Gliding Mastery system, which means that you don’t need a Mount to get to the locations we’ll be showing you. This whole process, however, will be simplified if you have either a Springer or a Skyscale in your possession. Alternatively, if you don’t have those yet, you’ll be able to use Zephyrite Crystals to get to the places the llamas are at.

Legendary Llama Locator

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Llama is located inside the Abandoned Mine on the east side of the map. Do note that this area is only opened once the Rescue the Captive Zephyrites event happens. You will only then be able to enter the cave to complete the quest. Once inside the cave, you’ll need to head down the ramp and find the quicksand river. There will be a small cave at the end that you can access through the Light Dash crystal or by flying in with your Skyscale. If you don’t have a Skyscale yet, you can use a Skimmer to avoid the damage from the sand or use a friendly Mesmer to portal you around. Once inside the cave, you need to head up to the next level, which you can use a Springer, Skyscale, or Lightning Pull to reach.

Learned Legendary Llama Locator

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to head to the Point of Interest named Raptor Prowl. The Raptor Prowl is at the top of the map and a canyon of sorts. The Llama is at the top right corner of the area, and you can reach it by hopping up with a Springer, flying with a Skyscale, or using the crystals to bounce around.

Licensed Learned Legendary Llama Locator

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to start from the Vine Bridge Waypoint and head up to the wreckage above the Waypoint. There are some Earth Elementals that you will need to either avoid or fight around this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re past them, you need to head across the gap and look for the small, suspiciously placed bush that covers the split in the canyon wall. You can hop through this, and the Llama will be on the other side waiting for you.