How to complete the Return to Dry Top 2 Achievement in Guild Wars 2

The second part of the Return to Dry Top achievement in Guild Wars 2 is very much the same as the first. Players looking to craft their Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia, will need to complete both sets of this achievement to obtain the Legendary amulet. The Dry Top map, while older than other maps, still has a lot of players who farm loot and achievements on its dusty surface, which makes farming your necessary events much easier than you think. In this guide, what you’ll need to complete in order to finish Return to Dry Top 2 will be explained, as well as where to find some of the more hidden items.

What you need to complete Return to Dry Top 2

You will need to make sure that you have Living World Season 2 unlocked. If you didn’t unlock it when the season was released or started after its release, you could purchase it from the Gem Store. While Mounts are not necessary, as the map was created prior to the release of Mounts or Masteries, they will make a lot of the exploration parts easier to complete.

Completing the Story Chapters for Return to Dry Top 2

You will need to complete the following Living World Season 2 episodes. If you have already completed them, you can repeat them or play them through for the first time. Either way will give you recognition for the achievement.

Complete The Waypoint Conundrum in Living World Season 2 Episode 3.

Complete the story mission Foefire Cleansing in Living World Season 2 Episode 3.

Complete the story mission Party Politics in Living World Season 2 Episode 4.

Complete the story mission, The World Summit in Living World Season 2 Episode 4.

Completing the Dry Top Map Achievements for Return to Dry Top 2

Once you have completed the Story quests, you will need to complete and obtain certain items across the map. Dry Top is not a large map, but several layers make it tricky to navigate, which can be made easier by using Gliding or a Mount if you have those unlocked. Alternatively, you can run on foot and use the Waypoints to get around.

Return to Dry Top 2: Local Response

For this achievement, you will have to complete 10 events in Dry Top. These events can be anywhere on the map. Roam around the map either as a solo or find a Commander or Mentor and follow them to find active events. Usually, there will be at least one Commander or Mentor, and if you’re uncertain, you can ask in map chat. Alternatively, the LFG system will usually have some parties or squads you can join.

Return to Dry Top 2: Treasure Hunter Challenger Cliffs

Find and open 10 buried locked chests in the Challenger Cliffs. The sandstorm in Dry Top will occur over the last 20 minutes of an hour. When the sandstorm is active, locked chests will be revealed, and players can open them.

Return to Dry Top 2: Legacy of the Llama Locator

Find the Legendary Llamas hidden in Dry Top. There are three llamas in total, and they are scattered around Prospect Valley, Challenger Cliffs, and the Treadrock Uplands.

Return to Dry Top 2: Reconquer the Crash Site Climb

Climb the wreckage site to reach the highest peak in Prospect Valley. This is the Jumping Puzzle on Dry Top, and as it is a jumping puzzle, you won’t be able to use a Mount. What you can use, if you struggle, is a friendly Mesmer Portal, meaning that it’s always good to have a pocket Mesmer friend with great coordination.