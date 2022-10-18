There are a lot of different puzzles you will need to complete as you progress through A Plague Tale: Requiem. While not all of these puzzles are difficult, a few stand out from the rest. The lift puzzle is one of the more difficult puzzles that come early in the game. This puzzle appears during chapter 2 and requires you to get a lift working so you can reach the surface. This guide will show you how to complete the lift puzzle in chapter 2 of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

How to light the brazier

The lift puzzle can be broken down into two parts, with the first part requiring you to get some Sulfer and Alcohol to light the brazier in the center of the room. To get the Sulfur, head to the left of the crank. You will find an alcove with a ladder leading up to a crank that will raise a small lift. Have Lucas raise the lift so that you can cross to the platform on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other side of the lift, grab the small cart and drag it over to the lift. Have Lucas lower the lift and move the cart over to the large wooden wall. Use the cart to help you climb up the wall. Open the chest at the top to get the Sulfur.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Alcohol, head to the right of the crank to the other alcove. Use your sling to shoot down the body hanging from the ceiling. Afterward, shimmy across the small ledge to the platform on the other side. From there, shoot down the other body that you can see hanging in the corner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With both bodies on the ground, you can use the ladders to go down to the floor and cross over to the platform on the other side, where the chest containing the Alcohol is. With both ingredients in hand, open the crafting menu and create some Ignifer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the main room and use the Ignifer with your sling to fire a combustible rock at the brazier. This will light the brazier and allow you to traverse the room without getting hurt by the rats.

How to lower the central lift

After lighting the brazier, the second step to solving the puzzle is turning the two cranks in the alcoves on either side of the room. The first room has two braziers in it. Use an Ignifer to light the braziers and get most of the way across the room. Unfortunately, you won’t be able quite to reach the ladder. Combine the Ignifer with a pot and toss it in front of the ladder to reach it. Once you are on the upper platform, you will see the first of the two cranks. Have Lucas stay behind and hold the crank.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to the second room. You will see one brazier in the room. Use an Ignifer to light the brazier. Afterward, use an Ignifer pot to progress a little further by throwing it where the rats are blocking your way. In the corner of the room, you will see a body hanging from the ceiling. Use your sling to shoot the body down, and the rats will run over to it, clearing the way to the stairs and allowing you to reach the second crank.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use both cranks to lower the platform in the central room. Once the platform is lowered, run to the lift before it has time to go up, and the puzzle will be complete.