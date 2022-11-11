How to complete the M-063 challenge in Sonic Frontiers

For the most part, you should have a pretty good idea of how to complete various challenges in Sonic Frontiers. However, every now and then, you will run into a puzzle that you can’t figure out because of various reasons. Sometimes it can seem to be no fault of your own. That can be the case with M-063 on Chaos Island. Here is how to complete this orb puzzle in Sonic Frontiers.

How to complete the M-063 challenge on Chaos Island in Sonic Frontiers

Challenge M-063 on Chaos Island in Sonic Frontiers is a kind of challenge you have likely already encountered in the game. You Cyloop the central pillar, and an orb will appear that you need to knock through three hoops in front of you. The center hoop is low and is easy enough to knock the orb into, but the other two are a little tougher to get.

The trick to knocking the orb into the two higher hoops is to press your homing attack immediately after jumping. You may even get it off by pressing the two buttons at the same time. Line yourself up to hit it in, and your homing attack will keep the orb higher in the air instead of smashing it down like with the center hoop.

It is understandable why so many people have had trouble with this challenge. While there are other challenges similar to this that you have likely completed, this is the first one that requires you to start your homing attack a split second after jumping. For whatever reason, when you go to attack the orb any other way, it does not go in the direction you want it to. We think this challenge could have used a little more testing to make sure that it operated correctly or at least have something explain the difference in how the orb reacts from your homing attack.