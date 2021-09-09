How to complete The Pilgrim in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

The Pilgrim is the final Milestone of Phase one in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers. It might seem like a simple Milestone to complete, but there are ways you might hinder yourself from finishing it if you’re not careful. This guide offers some tips on ensuring you complete it early in your time with this Expedition.

Walk everywhere

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete The Pilgrim, you need to walk a total of 5,000 units during Expedition Three: Cartographers. To do this, you need to make sure you walk everywhere. While it can be tempting to pick up a companion and complete another Milestone early, this will prevent you from completing this Milestone. So remind yourself to walk everywhere you need to go, even if it means that you have to walk through a storm or hide in a cave for a while.

The advantage of walking everywhere is that you can gather all the resources you need to build everything you need to complete the Homecoming Milestone. Of course, you can also complete this Milestone when you’re out looking for an alien structure to shelter from a storm in. Though it’s easier to do that once you’ve repaired your ship and you can fly to the structure you get a map reference for.

By completing this Milestone, you can claim a significant defensive upgrade, a powerful movement system upgrade, and five Sac Venom.