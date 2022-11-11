How to complete the Pinball minigame in Sonic Frontiers

Pinball in Sonic games should be so much better than it always is. It makes sense why Sega would continuously go back to the idea. You see it happen a lot in games like Sonic Adventure, Sonic Heroes, and there was even a full game dedicated to it in Sonic Spinball. Unfortunately, it seems you need more than a character that rolls into a ball to make a good pinball game. Here are some tips to get past the pinball mini-game in Sonic Frontiers.

How to beat the pinball mini-game on Chaos Island in Sonic Frontiers

Let’s get this out of the way first; the pinball mini-game in Sonic Frontiers is pretty bad. The physics don’t work right, the ball can travel through your paddles, and you will likely be stuck having to restart many times because the ball bounced off the bumpers into the side areas that lead to the gutter. Unfortunately, this is a main story quest, so you could be stuck for an aggravating amount of time until you complete it and can continue the story. You only have two extra balls to earn five million points, which seems like a lot in the beginning, but if you are lucky enough to get your multiplier up, it shouldn’t take too long.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first start, your goal should be to shoot the ball along the left or right sides of the board to make it go along the path of rings. In the beginning, this significantly helps your multiplier go up, which can be seen in the bottom left corner. Also, whenever a Red Star Ring appears, go for that instantly to double your multiplier. The max multiplier is 256, which will significantly help you reach the five million point goal, but even at 64 you should get there within minutes if you can keep it going long enough. Unfortunately, if your ball goes down the gutter, you will have to start over on the multiplier.

Outside of aiming for the Red Star Rings, there are not many more tips to give. Try to avoid the side areas if you can, but sometimes that is impossible to do. The area here is pretty small, and you only control the paddles, like a traditional pinball game. Don’t get content whenever you get the five million point total. A gate will light up at the top of the area, and you need to hit the ball up there to complete this mission. Your best bet is bounce it off of one of the springs at the top to hit it in.