How to complete the Praying for Relief side quest in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has no shortage of side quests; some of them can be grinding when it comes to gathering items, while others when it’s about killing enemies. However, Praying for Relief is one of those quests that combine those two grinding elements and makes it even more difficult. To complete this quest efficiently, here is a brief walkthrough.

Walkthrough for Praying for Relief side quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this quest, head to the north of Spacerift: Banges Shelter and look for Vincent. Talk to him to activate the quest. Once activated, you will need to talk to him again to get your first objective to kill 15 Hyenas at their base. Head over to their base by going down from the hills.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will easily be able to beat all of the Hyenas at the base, but it might take some time to do that. Remember that sometimes, you might have to look for the remaining Hyenas outside or at the top of their base. Once you are done killing all 15 Hyenas, you will be tasked with collecting five Fruits, five Poultry Eggs, and five Conch. Note that the game will skip those objective(s) if you already have any or all of the items.

You will first need to look for the fruits, and you can find some near the shores. Head to the shores by going down from the Hyena base entrance. There, look for trees, and underneath those, you will have some fallen fruits to grab; go over a few trees, and you will get the required amount.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next up, you will need poultry eggs, which you can get on a small cliff on the left of the road leading to the Hyena’s base. Climb there and grab the three eggs, and if you still need more, just switch the channel, and there will be three more to grab.

Lastly, you will need conchs, and you can find those lying around the shores. Look around a little, and you will easily get five of those. Once you have all three required items, you will have the objective to return to Vincent.

After heading back, hand him all the items, and this will complete the Praying for Relief quest in Tower of Fantasy. Completing the quest will reward you with two Omnium Handcannon Shards, some XP points, and many other useful items.