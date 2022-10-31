Grothmar Valley is one of the first maps in the Icebrood Saga and is set in an area filled with surprises and many Charr. It features a ton of events, as well as a Meta event that players can participate in to gain experience and rewards. Grothmar Valley is also one of the maps needed to complete the Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia, which is done by completing a variety of different achievements and collections across the map. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Return to Grothmar Valley Achievement in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to Grothmar Valley in Guild Wars 2

To complete this achievement, you’ll need to have The Icebrood Saga unlocked. You’ll also want to have Mounts, meaning you’ll need the Path of Fire expansion completed. To unlock The Icebrood Saga, you might have to purchase the Story from the Gem Store. These are the episodes you’ll have to complete:

Complete the story mission Coming Home in The Icebrood Saga Prologue Episode.

Complete the story mission Bad Blood in The Icebrood Saga Prologue Episode.

Complete the story mission Deeper and Deeper in The Icebrood Saga Prologue Episode.

Complete the story mission A Race to Arms in The Icebrood Saga Prologue Episode.

Completing the Return to Grothmar Valley Achievements for Return to Grothmar Valley

To complete this portion of the achievement, you’ll have to head to the Grothmar Valley and complete a selection of collection quests. You’ll also have to finish several events, which won’t be much of an issue due to the plethora of them available on the map. These are all the achievements you’ll have to complete:

Return to Grothmar Valley: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Grothmar Valley: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Grothmar Valley: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the mini-map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Grothmar Valley: Local Response

Complete 20 events in Grothmar Valley. The events can be found scattered around the map, and there are almost always Commanders running event trains that you can follow. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Revenge of the Flame Effigy

This achievement is gained by completing the Ceremony of the Sacred Flame. It is also known colloquially as the Effigy Meta event to players, so if you see, it called out as such on the map, head to the starting location, which is the Eternal Cauldron.

Revenge of the Metal Legion

You will need to head to the Blood Stand Stage at the start of the Metal Concert. This achievement is part of the Metal Concert Meta event on the map.

Revenge of Murakai

You’ll need to defeat Murakai as a part of the Meta during The Haunting of Doomlore Shrine. You will need to defeat Murakai to complete the achievement.

Revenge of the Ooze

This part of the achievement requires you to complete The Ooze Pit Trials, which takes place in the Contender’s Colosseum. The Ooze Pit Trials are part of a Meta event on the map.

Practiced Seeker

This is a hide-and-seek event on a timer. You’ll have to locate Calix, who is a young Charr cub living in the Lower Blood Keep. Interact with him, and you’ll start the mini-game to find him.

Gauntlet Reclaimer

Once more, you will have to earn your AP by completing a jumping puzzle. You’ll have to head to the Khan-Ur’s Gauntlet area, starting from the Dalada Forest Waypoint. From the Waypoint, head north-east, and you’ll find the entrance to be marked by a singular Hatched Chili Pepper Bush. You will have to take a torch through the puzzle, and if you fall in the water, you’ll have to restart.

Course Favorite: Grothmar Valley

Complete the Grothmar Grand Tour. This is a Mounted race, and so long as you finish the race, you will gain the achievement points needed for the collection.