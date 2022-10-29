How to complete the Return to Domain of Kourna Achievement in Guild Wars 2 

The Domain of Kourna is a map in Guild Wars 2 that is more than just interesting; it’s quite spectacular. This map features a variety of different foes and landscapes for players to enjoy. It’s also the home of a number of achievements, a fun Meta event, and one of the maps found in the Living World Season 4. Players interested in completing the Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia, also need to complete a series of events on this map. In this guide, we’ll detail how to complete the Return to Domain of Kourna in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to Domain of Kourna in Guild Wars 2

In this part of the achievement, you’ll need to make sure you have Living World Season 4 unlocked. This is unlocked by completing the previous Seasons, and you’ll also need to have access to the Path of Fire expansions if you’re looking to complete the maps quickly with Mounts. You will need to play the following missions:

Complete the Story Mission: Seized in Living World Season 4 Episode 3.

Complete the Story Mission: Forearmed is Forewarned in Living World Season 4 Episode 3.

Complete the Story Mission: Be My Guest in Living World Season 4 Episode 3

Completing the Return to Domain of Kourna Achievements for Return to Domain of Kourna

Much like the other Return to achievements in this collection, you’ll have to ensure that you’ve completed a series of harvesting and gathering quests to complete the achievement.

Return to Domain of Kourna: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Domain of Kourna: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Domain of Kourna: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the mini-map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Domain of Kourna: Local Response

Complete 20 events in the Domain of Kourna. The events can be found scattered around the map, and there are almost always Commanders running event trains that you can follow. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Return to The Domain of Kourna: Bounty Hunter

You will have to complete 5 bounties in the Domain of Kourna. The Bounty Board is located at the Allied Encampment Waypoint. Sometimes the bounty may, in fact, be a “Joko Ambush” and then won’t count, which means you’ll have to repeat it.

Return to The Domain of Kourna: Renowned Hero

Complete 5 Heart Quests in the Domain of Kourna. There are only 5 Renown Hearts on the Domain of Kourna map, which makes it a very simple and straightforward task.

Revenge of the Pestilent Golem

To complete this achievement, you’ll have to take part in the Containing the Scarab Plague Meta, which you’ll find the starting location of in the Imperial Center for Applied Pestilence. There will be a large arrow pointing you to the location of the Meta; follow it, and you’ll probably find a Commander there leading the event.