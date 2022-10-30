Jahai Bluffs is a map split down the middle by the scars of the Brand. It’s filled with anomalies and events that players can participate in for loot, experience, and achievements. Jahai Bluffs was added as a part of the Living World Season 4, and it brings with it a great mixture of the Path of Fire expansion maps and the terror of the Brand. This guide will detail how to complete the Return to Jahai Bluffs achievement in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to Jahai Bluffs in Guild Wars 2

You’ll need to have Living World Season 4 unlocked to complete this achievement. You’ll also want to have Mounts, meaning you’ll need the Path of Fire expansion completed. To unlock Living World Season 4, you might have to purchase the Story from the Gem Store. These are the episodes you’ll have to complete:

Complete the story mission Legacy in Living World Season 4 Episode 4.

Complete the story mission From the Ashes in Living World Season 4 Episode 4.

Complete the story mission Storm Tracking in Living World Season 4 Episode 4.

Completing the Return to Jahai Bluffs Achievements for Return to Jahai Bluffs

Return to Jahai Bluffs: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Jahai Bluffs: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Jahai Bluffs: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the mini-map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Jahai Bluffs: Local Response

Complete 20 events in Jahai Bluffs. The events can be found scattered around the map, and there are almost always Commanders running event trains that you can follow. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Bounty Hunter: Jahai Bluffs

Complete 4 bounties in Jahai Bluffs. You can find the board at Confluence of the Elements, and there will sometimes be Commanders leading Bounty Hunts, which you can join in on. Remember, Bounties are going to be tougher than normal foes.

Renowned Hero: Jahai Bluffs

Complete 3 Renown Hearts in Jahai Bluffs. There are only 3 Renown Hearts on the map, and they’re repeatable on a daily basis, so even if you did them long ago, you could repeat them for the achievement.

Reconquer the Displaced Tower

You’ll have to complete the Jumping Puzzle on this map. Then, you’ll have to complete the map and open the chest at the Displaced Towers area. This will complete the achievement.

Revenge of Vemyen

You’ll have to fight and defeat the Legendary Branded Djinn located in Jahai Bluffs. This is the Meta event and will start with the event named “Defend Ziva as she searches for Vemven.” This Meta will start at the “Defend Ziva as she searches for Vemven” quest located at the Confluence of the Elements. You will find a Commander leading the events, so follow the large group of people and the Commander with their tag up to complete the events quickly.

Revenge of the Death-Branded Shatterer

You will have to fight the World Boss, the Death-Branded Shatterer, which happens once every 2 hours. The fight happens at the Battleground Ramparts, and you’ll have to fight it with other players to defeat the boss, as it cannot be fought alone.

Inner Keep Rerunner

You will have to complete this race. It happens once every 30 minutes, and to complete it, you’ll have to be quick-witted as the path with change based on the crystal walls, which will block the paths each time.