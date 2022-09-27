Lake Doric, in Guild Wars 2, is a very thematic map. Featuring the dramatic backdrop of a shielded Divinity’s Reach, under constant assault from bright purple catapult fire. The map itself is plagued by White Mantle forces, with corrupted Jade minions everywhere. However, despite this violence, the map has stunning beauty and tranquility spots. It is also the site of one of the achievements needed to complete the Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. This guide will explain how to complete the Return to Lake Doric achievement in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to Lake Doric in Guild Wars 2

Completing all the necessary achievements will grant your account a total of 25 Achievement Points, or AP. You will need to ensure that you’re accessing these achievements with Living World Season 3 with Episodes 4 unlocked. This can be completed as a replay or on your first playthrough of the following episodes:

Complete the the Living World Season 3, Episode 4 chapter: Return to a Meeting of Ministers

Complete the Living World Season 3, Episode 4: Return to Confessor’s End

Completing the Lake Doric Achievements for Return to Lake Doric

Return to Lake Doric: Crop Harvester

You will only be able to complete the achievement on the Lake Doric map. This achievement requires you to harvest plants 15 times in Lake Doric.

Return to Lake Doric: Woodland Management

You will only be able to complete the achievement on the Lake Doric map. This achievement requires you to log trees 15 times in Lake Doric.

Return to Lake Doric: Ore Miner

You will only be able to complete the achievement on the Lake Doric map. This achievement requires you to mine any ore 30 times in Lake Doric.

Lake Doric: Local Response

You need to complete 15 events in Lake Doric. This map generally has many events running around the map at any given time, and there are often Commanders leading the event trains. So all you’ll need to do is follow one around to find the events happening.

Return to Lake Doric: Revenge of the High Sage

This achievement will automatically be completed once you finish the event located on the Lake Doric map named “Defeat the Massive Earth Elemental and stop the Harathi High Sage.” The event will activate every 1:30 hours, and a red area will surround the tower where the event happens in. You will generally find a Commander there to lead the battle alongside other players.

Return to Lake Doric: Revenge of the Hidden Grove

You need to locate the Peach Tree on the map. Under the Peachtree, you’ll find the Nature’s Watcher, which is a spirit guarding the tree. Speak to them, and they’ll gift you a Peach which you’ll have to consume from your inventory.

Return to Lake Doric: Reconquer the Trap Maze

This is a Jumping Puzzle and Mini-Dungeon located on the Lake Doric map. You can only access it once you’ve purchased the “Key to Noran’s Secret Chest” from the NPC located in the settlement above the Red Leaf Retreat Waypoint. The NPC is located below the surface level; you’ll need to head into the building and follow the ramps down. The NPC will only sell you the key once you’ve completed the Heart Quest in the area.