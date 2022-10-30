How to complete the Return to Thunderhead Peaks achievement in Guild Wars 2

The Thunderhead Peaks map in Guild Wars 2 is a small but action and event pack map. The frozen landscape, covered in the Branded crystal, has plenty for players to see and do. It’s the host of several dynamic events and a Meta event that players can enjoy and earn rewards from. The Thunderhead Peaks is also a place for players to complete several achievements. The main one is the Legendary Trinket collection for the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete the achievement needed for this: the Return to Thunderhead Peaks.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to Thunderhead Peaks in Guild Wars 2

You’ll need to have Living World Season 4 unlocked to complete this achievement. You’ll also want to have Mounts, meaning you’ll need the Path of Fire expansion completed. To unlock Living World Season 4, you might have to purchase the Story from the Gem Store. These are the episodes you’ll have to complete:

Complete the Story Mission: Scion & Champion in Living World Season 4 Episode 5.

Complete the Story Mission: The Crystal Bloom in Living World Season 4 Episode 5.

Complete the Story Mission: The Crystal Dragon in Living World Season 4 Episode 5

Completing the Return to Thunderhead Peaks Achievements for Return to Thunderhead Peaks

To complete this portion of the achievement, you’ll have to head to the Thunderhead Peaks and complete a selection of collection quests. You’ll also have to finish several events, which won’t be much of an issue due to the plethora of them available on the map. These are all the achievements you’ll have to complete:

Return to Thunderhead Peaks: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Thunderhead Peaks: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the mini-map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Thunderhead Peaks: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the mini-map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Thunderhead Peaks: Local Response

Complete 20 events in Thunderhead Peaks. The events can be found scattered around the map, and there are almost always Commanders running event trains that you can follow. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Adventurous Spirit: Thunderhead Peaks

Complete any adventure in Thunderhead Peaks. There are only two adventures on the map, and both of them are quite easy to complete.

Treasure Hunter: Thunderhead Peaks

Open 3 dwarven chests in Thunderhead Peaks. Dwarven Chests can be found scattered around the map and inside the Dwarven Room.

Renowned Hero: Thunderhead Peaks

Complete 4 Renown Hearts in Thunderhead Peaks. Completing this achievement is relatively easy because there are only 4 Renown Hearts on the Thunderhead Peaks map. As they reset every day, you can complete them again if you’ve done it once before.

Revenge of the Wrathbringer

To finish this achievement, you will have to fight the Wrathbringer. The easiest strategy for defeating this boss is to lob the Dragonsblood Spear at the boss. This will drop the protection spell and make them vulnerable to your attacks.

Revenge of Sulypix

To finish this part of the collection, you’ll have to fight and kill the Volatile Oil Slug Sulypix boss. This boss spawns as a part of the Meta, which happens in the south part of the map.