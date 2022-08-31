How to complete the Scouting Report side quest in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy features many side quests, most of which are plain and boring, but there are some quests where things get interesting, especially with choices. One certain early game quest that offers that element of choice is Scouting Report. This guide will help you complete the Scouting Report quest and tell you the outcome of both choices.

Walkthrough for Scouting Report side quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start the quest, head to the east of Astra Shelter to find Comez. He will be standing beside the cliff, and you will easily be able to spot him. Talk to him, and it will give the objective talk to him again at a different location. Talk to him again, then start looking for Una.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The objective will guide you to a bush, where Una usually hides, but she won’t be there this time around. Then while looking for Una, you will come across her broken suppressor. In the meantime, Palu will come running towards you; go and talk to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He will suspect that Una might have turned in an aberrant, but he will hope there should still be time. From there, start following Palu, and you will come across a dead Ravager on your way. After walking a bit more, you will finally reach Una, but she will already be an aberrant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you will need to talk to Palu again. There you will get two choices: end her pain, or let her go. If you choose the first one, you will need to finish Una aberrant off, which should only take one or two hits. And if you choose the latter one, then your character and Palu will decide to spare her and leave her be.

Either of the choices will reward you with two Quantum Cloak shards. Along with that, you will be getting some XP points and some Weapon Battery II.