how-to-complete-the-shadow-in-the-west-side-quest-in-horizon-forbidden-west

Shadow in the West is a side quest in Horizon Forbidden West that you’ll pick up by completing the Shadow From the Past side quest. Aloy acquires a set of coordinates in No Man’s Land, and she’s duty-bound to follow them in case The Ecplise is planning to kill more innocent people. This guide explains how to complete the quest and offers a few tips for beating the boss.

Step 1: Follow the map marker and get into the camp

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re given a map marker for the camp that The Eclipse uses, so follow it across No Man’s Land until you reach it. Once there, you’ll need to kill a few Eclipse members outside the gate and a couple of nearby Scroungers that will probably join in with the battle. A heavy gun you can pick up makes light work of human enemies, but machines are still best dealt with using a bow.

Step 2: Enter and clear out the camp

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path that’s opened for you and sneak into the camp. There’s one enemy to kill before you get inside, but once you’re in, there are a lot more. This battle can get out of hand quickly, so try to be stealthy. The Longleg machine is agile and deals a lot of damage with its fiery attack, so try to take it down as quickly as possible once it starts to fight you. There are loads of environmental traps for you to take advantage of, so conserve your ammo and kill as many human enemies as you can by dropping rocks on them or exploding nearby barrels.

You’ll need to enter the main building in this camp once you’ve killed all the enemies. There are some slaves in a cage inside, so free them before you head into the next door to face Vezreh. It’s also worth making sure you have a decent supply of healing items for this next step.

Step 3: Kill Vezreh and his Ravager

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vezreh is the boss of this side quest, but the battle is against more than just him. He’s got a nasty Ravager that fights by his side. When the battle starts, the Ravager will rush Aloy and try to hit her with melee attacks. It also charges up an electrical wave attack that you can dodge if you hit the circle button at the last second.

This Ravager is weak to acid damage, so use every acid weapon you have to build up the effect and watch it burn. You’ll need to do this a few times before the machine is down, but hitting its weak points, the blue part on its belly, and the two pink canisters on its back will cause greater damage than other shots. Collect any parts as soon as this machine is down because you won’t get a chance after Vezreh is gone.

When you’ve killed the Ravager, Vezreh will start to close in with his heavy gun. Use any obstacles left in the area to hide from the bullets and hit him with acid or fire attacks. This will cause him to die faster, at which point you’ll see a cutscene in which he blows the chamber up.

Step 4: Find the Datapoints

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final part of this side quest requires you to look for three Datapoints in Vezreh’s quarters. There’s one near the exit to the main camp, but if you turn around and head down the corridor, you’ll find another in a separate room. You can use the Pullcaster to rip the vent off in this room and reveal a third Datapoint in a secret room. Speak to the NPC once you’ve done this, and the side quest will be completed.