How To Complete the Smooth Jazz Conquest Map With All Hidden Rewards in MLB The Show 23

With the real-life MLB season finally in full swing, it’s time for MLB The Show 23 to start feeding us brand-new content. The first addition this year is a Conquest Map to celebrate the game’s cover star, Jazz Chisholm Jr. This conquest is also unique because rather than expiring at the end of Season 1, it’s going to stay around all year. It even has repeatable rewards, so you can play it over and over again to farm packs. Let’s take a look at the map and discuss what you’ll need to do.

Related: MLB The Show 23: How to complete the World Baseball Classic Program

MLB The Show 23 Smooth Jazz Conquest Map

Screenshot by Gamepur

This map features five teams: the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Seattle Mariners, the Miami Marlins, and the Baltimore Orioles. There are no turn-specific goals for this map, which means you can complete them in any order and take as many turns as you want. We recommend waiting until you can challenge on Rookie or Veteran difficulty, but it’s important to play at the difficulty you are most familiar with. It’s also worth noting that if you play this later in the year, you’ll still need Set 1 cards to complete the objectives.

Conquest goals

Goals 3, 4, 5, and 6 in this map are repeatable, allowing you to farm five The Show packs every time you redo this map. Here are the goals in depth:

Goal 1: Conquer 23 Territories during the Attack phase (rewards are 50 Stubs and 25 Season XP)

Goal 2: Acquire 50M Fans by adding more Reinforcements during the Reinforcement phase (rewards are 250 Stubs and 100 Season XP)

Goal 3: Capture the 2 AL Strongholds (Orioles, Mariners) (rewards are one The Show pack)

Goal 4: Capture the 3 NL Strongholds (Marlins, Brewers, Dodgers) (rewards are one The Show pack)

Goal 5: Capture all 6 strongholds on the Smooth Jazz map (reward is on The Show pack)

Goal 6: Conquer all 65 territories to finish the map (rewards are two The Show packs)

Related: Is the 2023 World Baseball Classic in MLB The Show 23?

Hidden rewards

You’ll naturally pick all these up as you conquer all 65 territories for the objective, but if you want to fast-track your way to any of the hidden rewards, here they all are: