MLB The Show 23: How to complete the World Baseball Classic program

Sometimes the calendar lines up just right, and that’s precisely what happened just as MLB The Show was released and just as the real-life World Baseball Classic wrapped up. To celebrate MLB The Show 23, developer San Deigo Studios released a massive program with uniforms, player icons, and some of the highest-rated cards we’ve ever seen in an MLB The Show at launch.

World Baseball Classic Rewards list

While this list looks big, the missions and rewards required to complete the Program are bite-sized and the program moves forward rather quickly. Below is the full list of rewards.

1 point : World Baseball Classic Universal profile Icon+ 500 XP

: World Baseball Classic Universal profile Icon+ 500 XP 3 points : World Baseball Classic Team logo icon+bat skin pack (1 of 4)

: World Baseball Classic Team logo icon+bat skin pack (1 of 4) 5 points : Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (1 of 7)

: Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (1 of 7) 7 points : World Baseball Classic Univeral Profile Banner +500 XP

: World Baseball Classic Univeral Profile Banner +500 XP 10 points :Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (2 of 7)

:Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (2 of 7) 15 points : World Baseball Classic Team logo icon+bat skin pack (2 of 3)

: World Baseball Classic Team logo icon+bat skin pack (2 of 3) 20 points :Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (3 of 7)

:Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (3 of 7) 25 points : 1000 Stubs

: 1000 Stubs 30 points : Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (4 of 7)

: Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (4 of 7) 35 points : World Baseball Classic Team logo icon+bat skin pack (3 of 3)

: World Baseball Classic Team logo icon+bat skin pack (3 of 3) 40 points : World Baseball Classic Uniform Choice Pack (1 of 2)

: World Baseball Classic Uniform Choice Pack (1 of 2) 45 points : 1000 Stubs

: 1000 Stubs 50 points : Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (5 of 7)

: Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (5 of 7) 55 points : World Baseball Classic Uniform Choice Pack (2 of 2)

: World Baseball Classic Uniform Choice Pack (2 of 2) 60 points : Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (6 of 7)

: Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (6 of 7) 65 points :1000 Stubs

:1000 Stubs 70 points :Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (7 of 7)

:Unsellable 90 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (7 of 7) 75 points :Three The Show packs

:Three The Show packs 80 points :Unsellable 95 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (1 of 4)

:Unsellable 95 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (1 of 4) 85 points :2000 Stubs

:2000 Stubs 90 points :Unsellable 95 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (2 of 4)

:Unsellable 95 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (2 of 4) 95 points : 2000 Stubs

: 2000 Stubs 100 points :Unsellable 95 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (3 of 4)

:Unsellable 95 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (3 of 4) 110 points : 4000 Stubs

: 4000 Stubs 120 points :Unsellable 95 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (4 of 4)

:Unsellable 95 OVR World Baseball Classic Player Pack (4 of 4) 130 points : 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Kensuke Kondoh

: 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Kensuke Kondoh 140 points : 4000 Stubs

: 4000 Stubs 150 points : 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Yoshinobu Yamamoto

: 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Yoshinobu Yamamoto 160 points :5 MLB The Show packs

:5 MLB The Show packs 170 points : 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Yu Chang

: 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Yu Chang 180 points : Ballin’ Is A Habit Pak

: Ballin’ Is A Habit Pak 190 points :97 OVR World Baseball Classic Luis Urias

:97 OVR World Baseball Classic Luis Urias 200 points : 10 The Pack Bundle

: 10 The Pack Bundle 210 points : 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Taijuan Walker

: 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Taijuan Walker 220 points :5000 points

:5000 points 230 points : 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Shohei Ohtani (closing pitcher)

: 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Shohei Ohtani (closing pitcher) 240 points : Around The World Choice pack

: Around The World Choice pack 250 points: 97 OVR World Baseball Classic Randy Arozarena

How to finish the World Baseball Classic Program quickly

The primary way you will engage with most of this program is through Moments. Moments are bite sized challenges that will typically ask you to reproduce statistics from these real world games. Each moment is worth two points, and there are 35 moments that will net you 70 points. Once you’ve completed that, you’ll then have access to some of the players in the program, and you can use them to earn additional program points by earning Parallel XP, which will also give each player +1 to every stat at level 1, all the way up to +5 to every stat at level 5. Doing these PXP missions will reward you with five points per player. The best way to earn PXP quickly is to put World Baseball Classic players on your squad and play them in 9-inning games either online or against the CPU. Keep in mind that while you do get more PXP for playing online, doing well in an offline game will get you there faster.

If you’re not in the mood for nine-inning games, you can use the World Baseball Classic Conquest to earn 30 points. Conquest games are three innings, with stamina rates fixed to match that, so be be careful to remember that as you use pitchers.

Once you’ve gotten some of the higher-value cards, you may want to try playing the World Baseball Classic event. The event rewards two points per win. While playing online may be frustrating at first, once you have some of the 97 OVR cards, it’s just about waiting for good pitches.

Finally, you can play the World Baseball Classic Showdown to earn 25 points. It’s important to point out that Showdown is a place where you do not earn PXP. The 25 points you earn will still net you some nice rewards.

Who should you pick in the Around the World Choice Pack

As we detailed above, at the near end of the program, you get a choice pack. This choice pack is full of seven different 97 OVR players, with the slight twist that you have a 33% chance to pull a 99 OVR card. Here’s a look at those three cards.

Miguel Cabrera

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mike Trout

Screenshot by Gampur

Roki Sasaki