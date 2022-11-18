When you arrive at the Grass-type Gym Leader in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must complete the Sunflora Hide-and-Seek Gym Challenge to battle against Brassius. There are 10 Sunflora you need to find, which are hidden throughout the immediate area. Tracking them down will be challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Sunflora Hide-and-Seek Gym Challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Sunflora locations for the Gym Challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After you arrive at the Gym and begin the test, go outside and take a right. You can speak with the person standing in front of the Sunflora statues to begin. There should be a waypoint indicating where you need to go to start this event, so long as you’re following the Victory Road quest line.

Related: How to emote in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you turn around, there will be three Sunflora for you to find and begin the race. This should make your time trying to track them down much easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From this position, continue going to the west, and you will find a Sunflora around the center arena. It will try to run away from you, but if you chase after it, you can catch it, and there’s a good chance it will try to battle you. Next to the arena’s north side, there will be another Sunflora underneath the stadium.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next stop for you should be the center of the stadium and up the stairs. There will be another Sunflora to find, and it will want to battle you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rather than continuing to look around the center of town, make your way south towards the swimming pool. You will find one Sunflora out in the open, and there will be another behind the ice cream stand and then another at the vending machines to the east.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Sunflora you can find to complete the challenge will be at the playground, further east of the vending machine. They will be standing behind the play structure. This should be the final Sunflora you need to find, and you can return to the start of the challenge to turn them in, and you can now battle the Grass-type Gym Leader.