How to complete the Transmit objective in Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Instead of surviving rounds in Der Anfang in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies, you will need to complete objectives to move forward through the game and unlock areas that have more perks for you. While there are only three objectives at launch for the map, the one that will probably give you the most trouble is the Transmit one. Here is what you need to know about this objective.

When you begin a Transmit objective, you will be escorting a floating head in a cage around one of the predetermined maps in Der Anfang. When it starts, you will see glowing walls surround your group. If you walk outside of this bubble, you will take damage and eventually die, so always stay inside.

All you need to do is walk alongside the floating head and kill zombies as they come in. If you do this on round one, things will obviously be pretty easy and slow-moving, but the enemies will get tougher as you complete objectives. If the head ever stops moving, just move up right next to it, and it will continue its path. You can tell how close you are to completing Transmit by looking at the progress bar beneath the mini-map in the top left corner of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There really is not much to say in the way of tips besides come into this objective with upgraded perks and weapons if you can. Don’t be afraid to run away from the head if you find yourself becoming surrounded. Always prioritize your health, and be sure to pick up friends as quickly as possible if they go down. If you have Monkey Bombs, they are great for getting a horde of zombies to bunch up away from you and give you some breathing room.