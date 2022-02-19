How to complete The Twilight Path side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, The Twilight Path is a quest given to you by Petra when you meet her at the Chainscrape tavern. She tells you about a group of Shadow Carja refugees who are refusing to allow anyone access to a valuable crashed Stormbird on the peak of Twilight’s Landing near Chainscrape. You offer to investigate the situation. If you speak to Tolland before you leave Chainscrape, he’ll tell you how he killed the Stormbird, but nothing particularly useful.

At the Twilight Carja Camp you’ll find the refugees battling against machines while amused Oseram thugs spectate. Help the refugees kill the Burrowers, the Scroungers, and the Fire Fanghorn, then talk to Lokasha. She tells you that the priest Savohar is at the top of Twilight’s Landing and refusing to come down, so you volunteer to go and talk to him.

Head north and climb the ladder to the right of the bridge, then turn left and cross the bridge. Follow the path until you reach a broken ladder, then climb the ladder, using your Grappling Hook to cross the gap in it. Turn right at the top, use a Wall Jump to reach the wooden ledge, then climb to the top of the cliff. Next, climb the north rockface using the fragments of ladders and other old climbing facilities. When Aloy says she needs to find another way up, climb the rock face to the right of where the ladder once was (but only after you’ve collected a Greenshine Sliver from the far end of the path).

At the top of the cliff, use your Focus to pick up Savohar’s trail, and follow it. You can get past the machines blocking the trail quite easily if you’re not up for another fight — just stay low and use the long grass. You’ll find Savohar soon after that — talk to him, then grapple to the rock face below the broken bridge. Climb around the rock face to the right, then climb up it to the Signal Tower. Climb the Signal Tower, then search the Stormbird to get its heart. There’s also a Signal Lens, the Lens of Afternoon up here.

Rappel down off the tower and go and check on Savohar. Now you can use your Shieldwing to glide back down to the quarry and speak to Tolland. If you say “Tough break”, he’ll back down and let you give the Stormbird Heart to the refugees, which completes the quest.