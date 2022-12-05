How to Complete the Up Close and Personal Penance in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Warhammer 40k: Darktide has loads of challenges for you and your friends to take on, and some will come with tasty cosmetic rewards. While some can be tough tasks that require a lot of time and effort, others are a little more straightforward. The Up Close and Personal Penance is a challenge for the Zealot Preacher that, with the right setup, can be an easy task that will get you a cool cosmetic reward. This guide has all the details on how to complete this Penance and gives you advice on the best gear and tactics for the job.

Up Close and Personal Penance in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

For this Penance, you’ll be playing as the Zealot Preacher, and it requires you to complete a mission on the third highest difficulty (Malice) without firing a shot, meaning you can’t use any ranged weapons, including your grenade. You’ll need to do as the Penance name suggests: get up close and personal and use your melee weapon.

This Penance is an easier challenge than some others you’ll find in Warhammer 40k: Darktide, but it still requires some skill and coordination, so we have a few tips that can help make getting this Penance quicker and easier for you.

To start, we recommend you use the Thunder Hammer, given its ability to tear down Elite and Specialist units easily, or the Heavy Eviscerator, which can clear out hordes of enemies quickly. Either option is good, though we lean slightly toward the Thunder Hammer in this case. Next, you’ll want to have the right feats that complement melee combat. We suggest the following:

Level 5: Enemies Within, Enemies Without

Level 10: Bloodletting

Level 15: Holy Fervour

Level 20: Holy Revenant

Level 25: Rising Conviction

Level 30: Fury of the Faithful

You don’t need to be level 30 to complete this Penance or need this full build, but we recommend these feats as they are geared toward increasing melee damage as you fight and giving you more survivability in the midst of battle.

We suggest you complete this Penance with friends if you can, as they can make up for your lack of ranged support and give you assistance, as well as the fact it will be easier to complete with people you know. Completing this Penance, you’ll net yourself the Upper Body cosmetic Pious Mendicant’s Vestments.