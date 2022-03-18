How to complete The Scholar and the Sunstone in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Scholar and the Sunstone is the first quest in The Relic story arc in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. It’s one of the lengthier quests in this expansion, so make sure you’ve got an hour or so to spare if you want to finish it in one go. This guide explains how to complete it so you’re never stuck for longer than you need to be.

Step 1: Rescue the Scholar

Follow the quest marker you’re given to the top of the mountain near the bottom of the map. There’s a large building there surrounded by Muspels. We recommend sneaking around the structure and killing every Muspel you find before entering. There’s a lot of loot to be gathered and it makes sense to pick it up now rather than later.

After the cutscene inside the building, you’ll need to battle your way down the mountain while carrying a Dwarf. Take your time here and take out any Muspels using stealth before getting into a fight. This will make the quest go faster in the long run. At the foot of the mountain, the Dwarf explains that he requires a Sunstone to give Havi what he seeks.

Step 2: Get the Sunstone

You’ll get a second map marker for this part of the quest, and you must climb the statue once you arrive. There’s nothing at the top of the statue, but it does allow you to easily identify the Sunstone you’re after.

The building you need to enter is to the left of the statue. You can get inside through the open window at the front. There’s nothing special inside apart from the Sunstone and some rats. Use your weapon to get rid of the rats, collect the Sunstone, and exit. Now it’s time to return to the Dwarf.

Step 3: Activate the Sunstone

The final part of this quest requires you to activate the Sunstone. After meeting back up with the Dwarf and sneaking into a forge, it’s discovered that Havi will need to hold the Sunstone over some intense heat to activate it. This is easy to do using the Power of Muspelheim since Havi can activate it and stand in lava. Do this until the Sunstone is ready, then return to the Dwarf to complete the quest.