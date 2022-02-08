how-to-complete-the-veteran-event-in-rainbow-six-extraction

Veteran is the first event to come to Rainbow Six Extraction. It was touted as a new game mode by Ubisoft that would come to the game as part of its post-launch content. However, at the time of writing, it’s a time-limited event. Veteran adds several modifiers to the game and forces you to play in a way you’ve never played the game before. This guide offers some tips to help you complete Veteran mode so you can have the ultimate bragging rights.

What is Veteran mode?

Veteran mode is the most hardcore way to play Rainbow Six Extraction. Friendly fire is automatically enabled, so any stray bullets that hit teammates will damage them. The HUD has been customized to be as minimalistic as possible. You have almost none of the information that you do in every other mode. Icons for objectives, the extraction point, airlocks, and more are all gone. Finally, Veteran mode introduces tactical reloading. You won’t automatically reload when you run out of bullets, meaning you have to manually force the reload when the clip in your gun is empty. In addition, any ammo left in a clip when you reload will be lost, dropped to the floor with the clip. This means you’ll eat through ammo incredibly fast if you manually reload all the time.

Reload when you’re empty

You must change your muscle memory for shooters in this mode. If you reload after every short burst, as you would in the standard game modes, you’ll lose all of your ammo very quickly and put your team at risk. You also need to be ready to reload when your clip is empty. Each time you unload into an Archaean, wait for the gun to stop firing, then manually relaod. It feels tedious and dangerous, which it is, but you’ll get through more of the Incursion if you pay attention to your bullets.

Keep an eye on your teammates

You don’t have any UI for your teammates in this game mode. This means that they’re gone once they’re out of your sight, and you have no clue where they are. Watch out for them as you move through the map, and make sure that you highlight any enemies you come across. It’s never been more important to work together as a single unit, and pointing out foes and having each other’s backs is a big part of that.

Recon then move

Archaeans will surprise you and dominate the battlefield if you’re caught out in the open. Use recon drones and other recon gadgets to help identify your enemies and help your team. Rushing through in Veteran mode will lead to a quick death for everyone involved. However, if you’re calm and coordinated, you’ll identify threats before they bother you and emerge victorious.