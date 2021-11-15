Rainbow Six Extraction free DLC includes challenge mode and timed events

We have a new release date for Rainbow Six Extraction, but that’s not the only news about the co-op shooter from Ubisoft. We also learned all about some free DLC coming to the game on day one.

The post-launch and endgame trailer gives a breakdown of what we can expect at launch. Maelstrom Protocol is a weekly challenge mode intended for high-level players. A predetermined team of Operators will fight through nine subzones, each of which brings harder enemies, fewer resources, and less time to complete the objective. The further you get, the higher-tier cosmetics you’ll earn.

Also available day one are Assignments, weekly modes that will test particular player skills. The trailer gives us a few examples of what these look like in action. Veteran Mode has friendly fire, limited ammo, and no HUD; Wall-to-Wall forces you to move through airlocks full of Archaean monsters.

Finally, there are Crisis Events, which are themed around a new Operator or special Protean enemy. While the events may run for a limited time, the rewards you earn are permanent. The first Crisis Event, called Spillover, will include new tech, cosmetics, and lore.

The list of all Operators in Extraction is already 18 names deep, and it’s cool to know that the roster will continue to grow after launch. The names on that list should look familiar – they’re all originally from Rainbow Six Siege.

As for when you can give them a go, Extraction is launching on January 20, 2022. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Cross-play will be supported on those platforms too.