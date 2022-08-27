How to complete the Vision II: Farsight – Domain of Istan collection in Guild Wars 2

The Domain of Istan map in Guild Wars 2 holds many treasures, from the Map Meta events to the various rewards you get from completing them. Players also know that the Domain of Istan has plenty of different Mastery Insight Points to obtain, all of which help to level up your character and provide access to advanced skills past the level 80 cap. To complete the crafting of the Legendary Trinket, Vision, players need to go to the different Mastery Insight Points across the Domain of Istan map and interact with them. This guide will explain which Insight Points you can interact with and where they are.

How to complete the Vision II: Farsight – Domain of Istan collection

You’ll need to kneel at the Mastery Insight Points in order to gain the buff. You must remain in the emote until the Meditation Buff disappears, or it will not count towards the completion of the achievement. You can kneel by typing /kneel in the chat box in order to activate the emote.

Istan Insight: Pillar of the Faithless

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight Point is located closest to the Champion’s Dawn Waypoint. Head south along the river’s length. You’ll need to use either a Griffon, Springer or a Skyscale to reach this Insight at the top of the pillar. It’s easily identifiable due to the many wooden struts sticking out of it.

Istan Insight: Colossus of Palawadan

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight Point is again easiest to reach from the Champion’s Dawn Waypoint. The Insight is at the top of a massive statue of Joko. You’ll have to either approach this from the top side or scale your way up from the bottom of the statue.

Istan Insight: The Wobbling Skies

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight is located closest to the Astralarium Waypoint. You’ll need to head east from the Waypoint, out towards the Corsair Flotilla. Be aware that there are many enemies in the vicinity, so you’ll either have to be very sneaky or brute force your way through them. The Mastery Insight is located inside the Alehounds’ Airship.