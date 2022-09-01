How to complete the Wandering Servant side quest in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy, there is no shortage of simple quests that want you to grab a few things to complete them. But sometimes, those can get extremely challenging with their required items, and one such quest is the Wandering Servant. Here is a guide on completing the Wandering Servant side quest and how to collect the required FF79 Alloy Lubricants.

The Wandering Servant walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this quest, you must go to Cetus Island and look for Hana. Once you find her, go and talk to her to accept the quest. After accepting the quest, you will need to talk to Hana again, and here she will give you the objective to look for the distressing signals.

Finding those signals might be challenging, but all you need to do is look for a servant robot. The location of the servant robot is below the Cetus Island, so you must go down and head towards the objective area. Look behind some of the rocks in the water, and you will find the robot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you must interact with that robot, and then you will need to head back to Hana to inform her about that servant robot. After informing her, you will again need to go back down and wait for Hana near that robot. Once she is there, you need to head back to the island and ask Slayer to fix the robot.

Slayer will ask you to bring him three FF79 Alloy lubricants, which is the challenging part. Although the game claims that you can get these from Support Store and item vendor at Banger, you won’t be able to from either place. The chance of either having any FF79 Alloy Lubricants is close to zero.

How to get FF79 Alloy Lubricants

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must fight and defeat a world boss called Forst Bot in Navia to get the FF79 Alloy Lubricants. There is a huge chance that he might drop them, but there is also a slight chance he might not. So you might need to fight him multiple times, but with others helping, it’s not that grueling. After getting those, head back to the island.

Now hand over those to Slayer, and while he is fixing the robot, some strange event will force you to go to Claire for help. After talking to her, head inside the lab, where she will inform you that this servant robot is not from your timeline. Go outside the lab, and talk to Claire again to complete the quest.

Once you complete this quest, you will get many goodies as rewards, including two Omnium Sheild Shards and some XP points. Remember that this quest is a grind since it requires you to fight a world boss, but you’ll receive worthwhile quest rewards and world boss rewards.