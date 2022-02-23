The Wellspring: Defend mission in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion is available after completing The Witch Queen campaign at least once. After doing that, you’ll want to return to Fynch to learn that both Scorn and Hive are attempting to take control of the Wellspring on the Throne World. It’s up to you and a Fireteam of Guardians to protect it. This guide covers how to complete The Wellspring: Defend in Destiny 2.

There are three stages of The Wellspring activity. During the first stage, you’ll need to stand at the center where you’re fighting against a horde of Scorn. Make sure you and your fireteam are standing around the center to charge it up and advance to the next stage. If you’re not standing there, you will not be charging it as quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing this stage, the next one will have you destroy the Cruxes that appear around the pyramid. These will look like smaller, darker pyramids that you have to destroy with a distinct orange glow at the center. Again, you’ll have to work through several waves of these while also battling against Scorn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed this portion of The Wellspring, the final step has you defeating the big boss at the end. You’ll need to fight against this Scorn by chasing after it once it flees during the first half of the mission. The bottom area will have a shield protecting it, which you can disable by destroying the pyramids that appear, similar to the last step. You’ll have to do this several times before completing the activity.