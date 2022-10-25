How to complete the Witch’s Brew challenge in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s Wrath of the Bride is a great follow-up to the Junkenstein’s Revenge arcade mode that many people fell in love with in the first game. It tells a story taking place after the events of that original mode and is a fun little treat to have this Halloween. If you want to unlock some extra sprays and voice lines for free, you will want to do the Event challenges. Here is how to complete the Witch’s Brew challenge in Wrath of the Bride in Overwatch 2.

How to do the Witch’s Brew challenge in Revenge of the Bride in Overwatch 2

The Witch’s Brew challenge states that it wants you to “Uncover the fate of a terror past in a hidden corner of Adlersbrunn in Wrath of the Bride.” This will have you uncovering Witch Mercy’s secret lair, which is located very close to the area where the original Revenge of Junkenstein mode takes place.

After you have dealt with the Marionette Echoes, you will approach the castle doors and be attacked by Symmetra and Winston. This is where the original mode took place. After you defeat them, Ashe will need to blow up the doors. Before going inside, turn around and look to the right to find some boards you can crouch and walk under. In here is Mercy’s lair. When you walk in, you will get a message saying that you completed Witch’s Brew.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

All this is meant to be is a fun little nod to the original mode that everyone loves so much. You can explore the room, but there is nothing to interact with in here. After you do this, you can go to the Hero Gallery and equip Sojourn with a new voice line called “It’s Always the Widow.”