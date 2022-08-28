How to complete Vision II Farsight: Domain of Kourna collection in Guild Wars 2

The Domain of Kourna in Guild Wars 2 is one of the maps that has a perfect amount of danger and beauty to go along with it. Players visiting this map will be able to complete the Mastery Insights needed to level vital skills beyond the level 80 cap. The Domain of Kourna also has several prerequisite items needed to craft the Legendary Trinket Vision. First, you’ll need to head to the map and access the Mastery Insight Point there. You need to access 20 Mastery Insights to complete the second phase of crafting the Legendary Trinket Vision in Guild Wars 2.

How to complete Vision II: Farsight – Domain of Kourna collection

You’ll need to kneel at the Mastery Insight Points in order to gain the buff. You can kneel by typing /kneel in the chat box in order to activate the emote. It would be best if you remained in the emote until the Meditation Buff disappears, or it will not count towards completing the achievement.

Domain of Kourna Insight: Allied Encampment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Waypoint closest to this Mastery Insight is the Allied Encampment Waypoint. From here, you’ll need to. Head to the south and west of the Waypoint, and use either a Skyscale or a Springer to head to the top of the building. The Insight Point is right at the top of the tower under a canopy.

Domain of Kourna Insight: Bokoss Prison Encampment

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a small portal in the Allied Encampment that you’ll be able to take as a shortcut. Alternatively, you can run to the Bokoss Prison Ruins. You’ll have to have a Roller Beetle with the Smash Mastery or a friend who does to access the Insight.

Domain of Kourna Insight: Dabiji Hollows

Screenshot by Gamepur

The simplest path is to start from the Allied Encampment Waypoint. Head over the bridge on the eastern side and keep heading to the east until you find the cave entrance near the dried-out riverbed. Hopping up with a Springer can be complicated, but it is possible. The simplest method up, however, is by using a Skyscale or a Griffon.