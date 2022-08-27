How to complete Vision II: Farsight – Sandswept Isles collection in Guild Wars 2

The Sandswept Isles in Guild Wars 2 are a combination of beauty and lethality. Filled with amazing sights, this map has a lot to offer to players. With the Inquest and Awakened constantly at each other’s throats, there are also a lot of exciting events that players can enjoy. Additionally, with the Sandswept Isles also being a part of the Living World Season Four story, there’s also a lot of lore that happens here. However, the main reason for going to the Sandswept Isles is to obtain the Mastery Insight Points as well as the collections needed for crafting your Legendary Trinket Vision. This guide will look at where to find the necessary items to complete Vision II Farsight.

How to complete Vision II: Farsight – Sandswept Isles collection

You’ll need to kneel at the Mastery Insight Points in order to gain the buff. You can kneel by typing /kneel in the chat box in order to activate the emote. You must remain in the emote until the Meditation Buff disappears, or it will not count towards completing the achievement.

Sandswept Isles Insight: Atholma

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Mastery Insight is located closest to the Atholma Waypoint. You’ll have to head to the western side of the wooden bridges and platforms. The Mastery Insight Point is located on a small island. You’ll need either a Springer or a Skyscale to reach it.

Sandswept Isles Insight: The Hunting Grounds

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start once again from the Atholma Waypoint. You’ll have to head up the cliffs to the northwest and scale the mountain. You can use a Springer or a Skyscale to reach the Mastery Insight Point, located atop a statue. There is an event that spawns here, but you can avoid combat.

Sandswept Isles Insight: Invariant Enclave

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to start from the Anniogel Encampment Waypoint. The simplest is to use a Jackal to take the portal through to the Necrobrand Emulation Lab. The Mastery is located at the bottom right of the map. It’s above ground level and guarded by turrets that you’ll have to destroy. You can jump the gap with a Skyscale, blinking with a Jackal, or with a Griffon.