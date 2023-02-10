You’re going to encounter multiple side quests while playing Hogwarts Legacy, and an unorthodox one will be a magical well. It’s featured in an adventure called Well, Well, Well, and you’ll have to figure out where the mysterious map is leading you. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Well, Well, Well in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the Well map solution in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can find this magical well to the east of Hogwarts, across the large lake. It’ll be on a hill to the southeast of the Aranshire village. You can visit this location at any time once you can begin exploring outside of Hogwarts. Approach the well, and speak with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A voice will appear, and should you remain in range of the well, it will present you with a magical piece of paper indicating where you need to go. You can investigate the location by checking in your inventory and checking for it in your Quest Items. It’s an item called The Well’s Treasure Map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The map indicates a specific location you need to visit. You can find the location featured by adventuring directly south of your position, through Hogwarts Valley, and then making your way over through the South Sea Bog, and then continue west, following the river. You want to make your way to the Irondale Village, and then continue south where you’re going to find an abandoned castle indicated on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the location, to the north of the castle on the path will be a bridge, taking you to the tree indicated on the map. Approach the tree, and use the Levioso spell on it to lift it from the ground, and find the treasure beneath it, completing the quest.