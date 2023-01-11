Journeying through the Nether in Minecraft is always a very dangerous time. No matter where you go in this hellish realm, you can run into dangerous mobs like Ghasts, Piglins, and Wither Skeletons or accidentally fall into some lava. Usually, this would end in you losing all of your items and being sent back to the Overworld. However, if you have the proper item, you can come back right to the Nether. Here is how to craft a Respawn Anchor in Minecraft.

How to make a Respawn Anchor in Minecraft

To make a Respawn Anchor in Minecraft, you will need to gather six Crying Obsidian and three Glowstone blocks. Crying Obsidian is the more luminescent version of Obsidian that can be acquired at Ruined Nether Portals in the Overworld, and Glowstone is most commonly found around the Nether, but can also be traded for with Villagers. When you have your items, go to the Crafting Table and make the Respawn Anchor recipe by placing the Glowstone in the three middle row slots with the Crying Obsidian being in all the others. Move the completed Respawn Anchor to your inventory to craft it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you make a Respawn Anchor, you will need to charge it for it to work. Grab extra Glowstone and interact with the Respawn Anchor to turn it on and power it. When it is on, interact with the block with your hand similar to a Bed to set your respawn at that point.

The next time you die, regardless if you die in the Nether or outside of it, you will respawn at the Respawn Anchor. Every time you respawn here, one charge will be used up, so you will need to charge it up again with more Glowstone to continually come back here. You can also change your spawn point at in the Overworld at any time by still interacting with a Bed. Multiple people can use one Respawn Anchor and if you die with no charge left, you will respawn at the world’s initial spawn point.