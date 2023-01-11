What is Soul Speed and how to get it in Minecraft

Minecraft’s long list of enchantments completely changes the game depending on which ones you use and what equipment they are put on. Soul Speed is one that people don’t often think about because it only has one very particular use. Here is what the Soul Speed enchantment does in Minecraft and how you can get it.

What is the Soul Speed enchantment in Minecraft?

The Soul Speed enchantment is a very niche feature in Minecraft. All it does is increase your walking speed on Soul Sand or Soul Soil, so instead of slowing down, you go faster on these blocks. These are blocks that natively appear in The Nether and slow you down when you walk on them normally. They can be found in Soul Sand Valley biomes.

There are three levels to Soul Speed. Each one will further increase the speed boost you get while walking on these blocks. The durability of your Boots has a very small chance of going down when stepping on each Soul block.

You can place Carpet on top of the Soul block and still get the benefits from Soul Speed. On Java only, you can also retain the speed boost on top of Slabs.

How to get the Soul Speed enchantment in Minecraft

The Soul Speed enchantment can only be acquired in The Nether. You can not fish it out of the water, trade for it with a Villager, or get it from an Enchantment Table. You can find it in Chests in Bastion Remnants. Other than that, you have to acquire it from Piglins. They can spawn wearing Gold Boots with the enhancement attached, or you can barter them with Gold Ingots. The Piglin has a chance to drop either Boots or an Enchantment Book with the Soul Speed enchantment.