How to craft an Eye of Ender and what it does in Minecraft

There are plenty of odd items in Minecraft that have very niche applications. With so many moving parts in the game, it is common for Mojang to make an item with a singular purpose. There is not a lot that can be applied to any situation and environment. The Eye of Ender is one of these items, being your main key to accessing The End. Here is how to make an Eye of Ender in Minecraft and what it does.

Related: How to build an End Portal in Minecraft

How to make an Eye of Ender in Minecraft

An Eye of Ender can only be crafted by gathering an Ender Pearl and Blaze Powder. Ender Pearls have a 50% chance of dropping from Endermen. Blaze Powder can be made by obtaining Blaze Rods from Blazes in the Nether. They also have a 50% chance of dropping after defeating the enemy. In both cases, you can increase the number of Ender Pearls and Blaze Powders you get by using the Looting enchantment on the Sword you strike them down with.

Once you have at least one of each, take both items to a Crafting Table. The crafting recipe for Eye of Enders do not require you to put the items in any particular spots.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What do Eye of Enders do in Minecraft?

As stated above, Eye of Enders are your key to accessing The End. When you have made one, you can use it and it will fly in the direction of the nearest Stronghold. When it flies into the air, you can pick it up and use it again until it bursts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find the Stronghold, locate the portal room in the hallways. You will know you are there when you see the Portal Frames floating above a lava pool with a Silverfish Spawner on the stairs leading up to it. Place 12 Eye of Enders in the frames and a portal will open up to The End.