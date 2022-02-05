How to craft and use mines in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

You’ll find that you can access several tools and equipment as you progress further into Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s adventure, giving you an adventure over the horde of infected. One of the accessible weapons you can have on your person are mines, and if you place them strategically in the path of some of the slower, larger infected enemies, you can deal some heavy damage to them. In this guide, we cover how to craft and use mine in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Before attempting to craft any of the mines, you’ll need to work your way through the story. It will be sometime after you’ve entered the Central Loop and you’ve done your first substation mission. This substation needs to be different from the first one during the A Place to Call Home story quest.

Once the mines are available, visit any craftmaster you can speak to within the city and check their inventory. They should have a mine blueprint ready for you to purchase. You’ll then unlock it in your crafting menu, and you can begin making them, so long as you have the materials. You’ll need 10 scraps, five wirings, three electrical parts, and two cans. These items can be located as you search through the Dark Hollow regions or picked up by defeating infected or Renegades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use a mine, you’ll need to give it a small toss away from Aiden. He’ll throw it a short distance away from himself, but you want to make sure you avoid being caught in the explosion, so do it well ahead of time if an infected or human is running into it. It is possible to take damage from these tools.